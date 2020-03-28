4 Montgomery Co. fire and rescue personnel tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Four Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, the county said on Friday.

Montgomery County said none of them contracted the disease while working. A total of “19 career and volunteer members of MCFRS have been quarantined, including the four who tested positive,” the county said in a news release published March 27.

Montgomery County currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Maryland, with 208 cases as of 10 a.m. on March 27. (It is unclear if these four fire and rescue personnel are included in this count). According to the same data, 774 cases have been confirmed statewide.

“MCFRS remains fully capable to answer the community’s 911 calls with dedicated career and volunteer providers,” said MCFRS Chief Scott Goldstein. “We have appropriate levels of personal protective equipment and continue to follow guidance that has been set forth for station and vehicle cleaning.”