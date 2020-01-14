4 men injured in van and dump truck crash on Rt. 26

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Four inmates were injured Tuesday when a Maryland Division of Corrections transport van was struck by a dump truck in the area of Rt. 26 at Buffalo Road in Frederick County, Maryland.

According troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack, the transport van was struck by the dump truck as the van was making a U-turn around 10 a.m. The four inmates, all men, were taken to hospitals to be treated for their injuries. Neither of the drivers were injured, according to police.

There was a brief traffic delay due to this crash, which remains under investigation. Police did not release the identities of anyone involved.