4 arrested for allegedly carrying 37 grams of crystal meth, other charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Four people from Maryland were arrested and charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine and other drug-related charges, Montgomery County Police said Thursday.

Anastasia M. Colucci, 28, from Gaithersburg; Carlos Manuel Manzano, 30, from Hyattsville; Kelyne Patricia Moore, 29, from North Bethesda; and Jose Luis Ruiz-Rubio, 40, from Hyattsville were all identified by police as the suspects.

Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Central Business District (CBD) arrested and charged Anastasia M. Colucci, age 28, of the 1900 block of Wheatfield Terrace in Gaithersburg, Carlos Manuel Manzano, age 30, of the 1600 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Hyattsville, Kelyne Patrica Moore, age 29, of the 12100 block of Whippoorwill Lane in North Bethesda, and Jose Luis Ruiz-Rubio, age 40, of the 5800 block of 35th Place in Hyattsville, with drug-related offenses to include possession of crystal methamphetamine.

Anastasia M. Colucci, age 28,

Carlos Manuel Manzano, age 30

Kelyne Patrica Moore, age 29,

Jose Luis Ruiz-Rubio, age 40

On Wednesday, January 29 at approximately 11:15 p.m., 3rd District CBD officers were conducting a check of the Cameron Street Garage (Garage 7) located at 8530 Cameron Street in downtown Silver Spring, when they observed four individuals sitting in a parked car. Officers approached the vehicle, identified Moore as the driver, and detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Officers identified the passengers as Manzano, Colucci, and Ruiz-Rubio. A K9 officer responded to the garage and conducted an outside scan of the vehicle. The K9 gave a positive indication that there were narcotics in the vehicle.

During a subsequent search of the interior of the vehicle, officers located a small baggie containing marijuana and a loose assortment of prescription medication. Additionally, officers located a small box inside the car which contained marijuana, cocaine, and four baggies of crystal methamphetamine.

During the investigation, officers determined that the combined weight of the crystal methamphetamine was approximately 37 grams. The weight of the marijuana was approximately 28 grams, and the weight of the cocaine was less than one gram. Moore, Manzano, Colucci, and Ruiz-Rubio were arrested and transported to the Central Processing Unit.

Colucci was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana greater than 10 grams, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. She is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Manzano was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana greater than 10 grams, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

Moore was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. She was released after posting a $5,000 bond

Ruiz-Rubio was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond.