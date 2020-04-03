3-vehicle accident on MD 85 at I-270

MD 85 at I-270 on April 3, 2020 (Erik Woytowitz/WDVM)

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A three-vehicle accident on MD Rt. 85 north and I-270 was causing some traffic around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police on the scene said it was a rear-end incident and no injuries were reported. One vehicle was towed from the scene.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, half of the left southbound lane and half of the left northbound lane was closed.

Frederick County dispatch did not have additional information regarding the people involved.

