3 separate fires leave two families displaced & multiple injuries in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Three fires left two families displaced and resulted in multiple injuries in Montgomery County.

The fires all happened just hours apart on Wednesday evening, but none of them were connected. Shortly after 3 p.m., fire & rescue crews were called to the 17,600 block of Burdette Lane in Germantown. The family got out, but one resident was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. Investigators say the cause was an overloaded electrical power strip.

Crews were then called out to another house fire on the 12,000 block of Gregerscroft Road in Potomac after neighbors reported smoke coming from the roof. It took about 60 firefighters to control the fire, and one firefighter suffered minor injuries. The cause of that fire was connected to an exhaust fan in the attic.

The third fire happened after 5 p.m. on the 400 block of Girard Street. Officials say a woman was taken to the hospital for burn injuries. Chief Spokesperson of Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services, Pete Piringer said, “It involved a cooking accident, and we did transport one adult female in this particular case. It was a burn. She was transported to the burn unit.”

The cause of that fire turned out to be a mishap with a butane cooking hotplate. None of the injuries in the fires mentioned were life-threatening.

