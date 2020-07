MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, three people have been shot in the 18500 block of Cinnamon Drive in Germantown around 8:30 Saturday night. PIO David Pazos says the victims have been transported to area trauma hospitals, the scene is still very active and public is asked to stay away, expect traffic to be rerouted.

This story will be updated.