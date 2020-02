Vehicle accident with entrapment in Ijamsville, Md. on Feb. 25, 2020. (Courtesy: Frederick County (MD) Fire and Rescue on Twitter @FCDFRS)

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Three people were trapped in a vehicle accident Tuesday at Prices Distillery Rd and Fingerboard Road in Ijamsville, Maryland around noon, Frederick County Fire and Rescue tweeted.

Prices Distillery Road is closed in both directions.