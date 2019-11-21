3 lanes on the I-495 outer loop in Montgomery County closed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) Three lanes on the outer loop of I-495 at MD 355 are closed for a crash as of 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

This story will be updated.

