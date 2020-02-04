3 injured in Rt. 15 at Mountville Rd collision, road closed

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GRAPHICSBANK)

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — U.S. 15 at Mountville Road is closed in both directions for a collision investigation, Maryland State Police said at 7 p.m. Monday.

Three people were taken to hospitals with injuries from a head-on collision between a car and a large truck, troopers from the Frederick Barrack said. They are still on scene investigating. No one has been identified at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories