3 injured in Rt. 15 at Mountville Rd collision, road closed

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — U.S. 15 at Mountville Road is closed in both directions for a collision investigation, Maryland State Police said at 7 p.m. Monday.

Three people were taken to hospitals with injuries from a head-on collision between a car and a large truck, troopers from the Frederick Barrack said. They are still on scene investigating. No one has been identified at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.