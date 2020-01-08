$3.1 million grant to support scholarships, renovated library at Hood College

Plans are to transform the 4-story building into a dynamic learning space with a computer lab, 16 new collaboration rooms and more

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A $3.1 million grant given to Hood College will help pay for student scholarships and a newly renovated campus library.

The Hodson Trust provided the funding to the college at the end of 2019.

About $1.6 million will go towards the endowed Hodson Trust Academic Excellence Scholarship Fund for first-year students. According to a press release, the scholarship is awarded to full-time students with outstanding academic ability who have shown leadership in school and community activities.

About $1.5 million will be used to fund renovations of the Beneficial-Hodson Library.

Plans are to transform the 4-story building into a dynamic learning space with a computer lab, 16 new collaboration rooms, glass-window facades for more natural lighting, and more.

“Students obviously they use a lot more online resources, they do a lot more collaborative work. One of the things we’re trying to do is create more space for people to do that work, so we’re creating space for people to work collaboratively but also space for new support programs,” explained library director at Hood College, Toby Peterson.

The Office of Academic Services and Information Technology help desk will also be located at the library.

The main floor of the library will hold the Learning Commons, where students are encouraged to collaborate and speak openly. Peterson explains that on higher-levels of the library, the intention is for studying to grow quieter.

In order to accommodate students who learn at all hours of the day, plans also include a new 24-hour study space.

The library is closed for now with plans to reopen in the fall. The total project cost is about $7.2 million.