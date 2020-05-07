27 local organizations awarded grants through the Community Partnership Grant Program

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner, recognized 27 local organizations that are doing extraordinary work.

These organizations will receive grants through the county’s Community Partnership Grant Program.

The grants will provide food to children and seniors; respite service for caretakers of seniors with dementia; home repairs for veterans ; job skills and education for homeless youth; emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence; among many other services.

“Our nonprofit partners make a tremendous difference in our community, especially during these difficult times,” said Executive Gardner. “By supporting these human services organizations, we are able to leverage our efforts and resources so we together can make a bigger difference.”

Of the 46 competitive applications received for the grants, an independent panel selected 30 grants to 27 nonprofits to meet needs in one of three categories – housing, seniors and community needs.

To see the full list of award winners, click here.