25th annual Taste of Wheaton goes virtual

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — For over 20 years, the Taste of Wheaton festival has highlighted some of the county’s top local restaurants, but this year, the festival will be virtual in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Organizers say the 25th Annual Taste of Wheaton festival will give participants a virtual feel by ordering food online and tuning into a live virtual chat with business owners and chefs. Some of the restaurants will offer a sample ‘taste’ menu along with their regular menu, and some will provide outdoor eating areas while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

The virtual festival is this week, from June 7th to the 13th. There will also be virtual live performances from local bands. You can find out how to join by visiting: https://www.wheatonmd.org/taste-of-wheaton