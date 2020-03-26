$25 million emergency relief fund considered in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Businesses are taking a hard hit as many have had to temporarily close their doors to fight the coronavirus epidemic, and because of this, Montgomery County is now considering a $25 million assistance fund to help small businesses.

The assistance fund would give $20 million to small businesses and $5 million would go toward helping residents with food insecurities and other necessities for families. Elrich urges people to use restaurants’ carry-out services to help businesses during restrictions.

The county recently made more parking available to those who are using food delivery services or curbside pickup.

Elrich stated, “We want to have money available to people because we know they are out of work, and if you’re out of work, your bills don’t go away; your bills keep coming. So, we want to make sure that residents have that ability. We want to make sure, on our part, that we can provide some assistance.”

If funds run out, the county executive says he will look into the county’s reserves for rainy day funds.