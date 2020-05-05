244 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland correctional system

MARYLAND (WDVM) — There are now 244 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Maryland correctional system.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services released numbers Monday.

171 officers, 61 inmates, and 12 non-uniformed staff have tested positive. Two inmates have died from the virus.

In Hagerstown, Md.: Maryland Correctional Training Center has two confirmed cases.

The Roxbury Correctional Institution has one confirmed case.

In Cumberland, the North Branch Correctional Institution has 1 confirmed case. The Western Correctional Institution has two confirmed cases.