24 new fire engines expected in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Twenty four brand new fire engines are rolling into Montgomery County to replace old engines at some of their fire stations.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials say the engines are new and improved with slightly different features. These engines have lower hose lines and ladders for a better reach. The new design is overall shorter and narrower to better navigate through congested areas. Additional safety features include more airbags and stability control. Just a few preventative measures to keep the community safe when responding to emergencies.

“They are replacing engines generally by the engines that are busiest and have the most miles on them are getting new engines as replacements and they are scattered around the county, although generally in the more densely and populated areas,” said Asst. Chief Pete Friedman, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services.

Officials say several more engines are expected very soon. The county was due for an upgrade on their aging fleet, the average lifespan of an engine is about 15 years.