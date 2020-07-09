2020 Great Frederick Fair is canceled

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The 2020 Great Frederick Fair is officially canceled.

The fair’s board of directors made the announcement on Wednesday evening, citing public health concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Fair Board has determined that to follow the CDC and state and local health department

recommendations would result in eliminating some of our GREATEST Fair traditions and make

others unrecognizable,” a press release stated.

The fair was supposed to be held in September 2020. The Fair Board said everyone who has purchased a ticket will be contacted within the next 30 days.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

