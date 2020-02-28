20 years later, Cpl. Green retires from sheriff’s office

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Corporal Dean Green is retiring from his position with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Saturday, after 20 years of service.

“Cpl. Dean Green set the example as a complete correctional professional through his entire career,” said Sheriff Jenkins. “he was a very dependable and rock-solid employee, always commanding respect from both the inmates and his peers. He was a pleasure to have under my command.”

In 2006, he started working as the Assistant Shift Supervisor for the Security Division. This promotion came after his time as a correctional officer since 1999. The sheriff’s office said Green was an “integral part” of the corrections bureau and will be greatly missed.