20-year-old man dies in car crash Sunday afternoon, other passengers transported to Shock Trauma

The cause of the crash is still being investigated

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– A multi-vehicle crash left a 20-year-old man dead and others transported to Shock Trauma Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, Maryland State police responded on Maryland Route 31 at Clemsonville Road right at 4:45 p.m. to a multi-vehicle collision. Police say their investigation reveals that a white Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck driven by Hampstead Man Terry Alan Becker collided with 20-year-old Ducan Hobby’s red Toyota Corolla, who died from injuries sustained during the crash.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.