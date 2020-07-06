20-year-old man dies in car crash Saturday afternoon, other passengers transported to Shock Trauma

The cause of the crash is still being investigated

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– A multi-vehicle crash left a 20-year-old man dead and others transported to Shock Trauma Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release, Maryland State police responded on Maryland Route 31 at Clemsonville Road right at 4:45 p.m. to a multi-vehicle collision. Police say their investigation reveals that a white Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck driven by Hampstead Man Terry Alan Becker collided with 20-year-old Ducan Hobby’s red Toyota Corolla, who died from injuries sustained during the crash.

Hobby’s two passengers were transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma and their current status is unknown. Police don’t say how the two vehicles specifically crashed, but the other driver Becker was reportedly not injured during the collision.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.