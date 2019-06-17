20-year-old dies in car crash in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A 20-year-old Clarksburg, Md., man is dead after a car crash.

Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department, responded to the area of Snowden Farm Parkway and Clarksburg Square Road for a personal injury collision.

The investigation shows that a Mazda 3, driven by Ian McKenna, 20, was driving West. The second car involved, an Audi S6, driven by Mario Sanchez, 43, was driving East.

Officers say, for unknown reasons, Sanchez crossed the double yellow center line and collided with McKenna.

McKenna died on scene and Sanchez was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The collision reconstruction unit continue to investigate the collision.