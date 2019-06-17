20-year-old dies in car crash in Clarksburg

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A 20-year-old Clarksburg, Md., man is dead after a car crash.

Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department, responded to the area of Snowden Farm Parkway and Clarksburg Square Road for a personal injury collision.
The investigation shows that a Mazda 3, driven by Ian McKenna, 20, was driving West. The second car involved, an Audi S6, driven by Mario Sanchez, 43, was driving East.
Officers say, for unknown reasons, Sanchez crossed the double yellow center line and collided with McKenna.

McKenna died on scene and Sanchez was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The collision reconstruction unit continue to investigate the collision.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.