2 vehicles struck by bullets in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department found two vehicles struck by bullets Thursday night in the area of the 200 block of Bishops Glen Drive in Frederick, Maryland.

Frederick Police responded to a report of gunshots around 9:40 p.m. and found several shell casings as well as the vehicles upon arrival to the scene.

Police are asking that anyone with information or video security footage to contact them using one of the methods below, anonymous tips are welcome.