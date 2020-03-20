Live Now
2 people injured in Hagerstown shooting

Neashawn Burke (Courtesy: Hagerstown City Police Department)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown City Police Department responded to the area of Mitchell Ave. and Hammond St., Thursday night in response to gunfire.

Andrew Neashawn Burke, 30 yr old, of Gaithersburg, MD was arrested without incident officers said. According to officers Burke, attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle and crashed into the residence of 515 Hammond St.

Two residents were taken to Meritus Medical Center and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Officers believe that Burke was the target of the shooting and it was an isolated incident. The suspect(s) have not been identified. Officers retrieved illegal drugs and a loaded handgun during their investigation.

Burke is currently being held without bond. If you witnessed the incident or have any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) please contact Detective Dustin Vogel at 301-790-3700 X362.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

