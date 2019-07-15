2 hospitalized after electrical shock in community swimming pool

The pool has since been closed for repairs

NORTH POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — Two people were taken to the hospital after sustaining an electrical shock at a community pool, Sunday evening.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials report the incident occurred at the Westleigh Pool in North Potomac. Officials say the two people were in the pool, then suddenly felt a tingling sensation. The pool was closed after the incident.

Westleigh Pool management says they are looking into the cause of the electrical issue. There were no serious injuries. “The caregiver was sitting on the edge of the pool by underwater lights, and had some kind of sensation; tingling sensation,” said Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services Spokesperson, Pete Piringer.

Officials say the pool will reopen once repairs are made and the pool is tested for safety.