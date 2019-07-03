1 man dead after 2-vehicle collision in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — One man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Germantown, Montgomery County Police said.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service’s Pete Piringer first reported two traumatic injuries as a result of the collision between a truck and a car at Seneca Road and River Road around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Captain Jordan with the Montgomery County Police Department, the truck involved hit an electric pole, and they may need to de-energize the area to extract the man who died from the car.

Piringer tweeted Seneca Road and River Road are closed near Bretton Woods Golf Course.

Montgomery County Emergency Management tweeted, “Traffic incident closes River Road (MD 190) between Esworthy Road and Seneca Road. Expect and extended closure and significant delays. Seek alternate route.”

