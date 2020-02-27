19-year-old accused of raping child in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County man is being held without bond after he was arrested and charged with second-degree rape.

19-year-old Ivan Reyes Lopez of Silver Spring is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl last summer.

Court documents allege Lopez invited the 11-year-old to join him in bed and turned on the TV, and the victim says that’s when he allegedly touched her inappropriately and raped her.

Those same documents say Lopez told authorities the relations were consensual.

Lopez is set to appear in court again in late March.

