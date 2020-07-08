16-year-old pleads guilty to assault in Great Frederick Fair death case

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The 16-year-old boy involved in the death of a man at the Great Frederick Fair last year has pled guilty to one count of 2nd degree assault Wednesday morning in Frederick County Circuit Court.

The teenager was charged after Frederick resident John Weed died from an attack at the fair in September 2019. The 16-year-old suspect’s brother, a 15-year-old boy, is also a suspect in the case. Neither suspects’ identities were publicly released due to their ages.

The 16-year-old suspect’s disposition hearing will be on August 12, where the state will ask the court “to commit the youth to a placement with the Department of Juvenile Services,” according to a press release from Charlie Smith, the state’s attorney for Frederick County, Maryland. A judge ruled in February that the suspect will not be charged as an adult, despite a waiver request by the state.

The 15-year-old suspect had already pled guilty to manslaughter in April. The judge recommended he be placed in a long-term behavioral modification program, the state’s attorney said.

According to authorities, the suspects and Weed were all at the Great Frederick Fair on September 20, 2019 when the suspects allegedly approached Weed and asked him for money. Both brothers are accused of punching Weed, however the 15-year-old allegedly punched Weed to the point that Weed lost consciousness. He died of his injuries the next day at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

The state’s attorney said Weed’s family has appeared for all the hearings so far, and they support placing the suspects in juvenile treatment programs.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM