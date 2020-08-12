16-year-old gets probation in Great Frederick Fair death case

John Weed died after being attacked at the Great Frederick Fair in 2019.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A 16-year-old defendant will get probation with conditions including anger management for his involvement in John Weed’s death at the Great Frederick Fair last year.

Judge Solt made the order in Frederick County Circuit Court on Wednesday. The teenager plead guilty to second degree assault in July.

He was charged after Frederick resident John Weed died from an attack at the fair in September 2019. The 16-year-old suspect’s brother, a 15-year-old boy, is also a suspect in the case. According to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, Weed lost consciousness almost immediately after the 15-year-old punched him at the fair, and he never gained consciousness – dying of his injuries at the hospital the next day.

Neither defendants’ identities were publicly released due to their ages.

During the Wednesday hearing, the judge also scheduled a further disposition hearing in the fall to review if the teenager has been compliant, or if he needs to be placed in a juvenile facility.

The 15-year-old co-defendant in the case plead guilty to manslaughter charges in April. A judge ordered in May that he be placed in a long-term behavioral modification program.

