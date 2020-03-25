16 without a home following an apartment fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire on Tuesday that displaced 16 individuals, including four children.

According to officials, 85 firefighters responded to 3934 Bel Pre Road around 6 p.m. for a fire in a multi-family dwelling. Officials determined the cause of the fire to be an improperly disposed of cigarette in a second-floor bedroom.

The damage has been estimated at around $275,000. No injuries have been reported.

