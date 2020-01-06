15-year-old shot in downtown Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in Silver Spring Sunday evening, police confirm.

Montgomery County Police say he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Dispatchers received multiple calls for gunshots in the area of Ellsworth drive in Silver Spring just before 6 o’clock.

Police say the victim was involved in a dispute and that’s when he was shot. MCPD says it does not appear to be a random incident.

The department asks anyone with information to contact police.

