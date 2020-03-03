15-year-old involved in Great Frederick Fair case will remain in juvenile court

John Weed died on September, 20, 2019 after he was attacked at the Great Frederick Fair

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The case of a 15-year-old boy involved in the death of a man at the Great Frederick Fair will remain in juvenile court.

Frederick Circuit Court Judge, William Nicklas Jr., released his written legal opinion Tuesday.

According to a press release, State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said, “Prosecutors Rebecca Clinton and Laura Wilt worked very hard to provide a compelling argument for waiver. However, we have to respect the Judge’s ruling while continuing to seek justice for Mr. Weed’s family. Smith added, “This has been a sad situation that unfortunately has divided our community. We will continue to fight for the victim’s family, while respecting the decision.”

A waiver hearing was held on February 21st. A waiver hearing is a hearing in which the Court decides whether to grant or deny the State’s request to waive the juvenile to adult court jurisdiction.

The 15-year-old is being charged with manslaughter, 1st degree assault, and 2nd degree assault.