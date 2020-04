Frederick County, Md. (WDVM) — The 15-year-old charged in the death of 59-year-old John Weed at the Great Frederick Fair last year has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Weed died at the Great Frederick Fair in September after he was attacked by the 15-year-old and his 16-year-old brother.

Sentencing is schedule for May 15.

John Weed died after being attacked at the Great Frederick Fair in 2019.

This story is developing. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.