12-year-old stabbed during fight at middle school

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — A twelve-year-old boy was stabbed during a fight on school grounds in Kensington, Maryland earlier this week.

Police say it happened after school at Newport Mill Middle School on Tuesday, when students were sent home early due to winter weather.

Montgomery County Police say two groups of kids agreed to meet on the school’s field to fight over trash talking. During that fight, a twelve-year-old boy pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed another twelve-year-old boy.

Some of the kids then went to a local recreation center, and that’s when police were called.

“Officers responded to the Wheaton Rec Center for the report of a possible stabbing that had just occurred. When officers got there, they found our 12-year-old victim who was suffering from some lacerations and some stab wounds, he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” said Ofc. Rick Goodale with MCPD.

The 12-year-old suspect was charged with first-degree assault and released back into the custody of his parents.

Police explained that had the suspect been 16 years old, he would have been charged as an adult. Felonious assault falls under a certain set of crimes in the state of Maryland, for which minors must be 16 or older to be charged as adults.