11 people displaced after house fire in Clarksburg, no injuries reported

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Multiple people are displaced after a house fire in Clarksburg on Tuesday.
About 70 firefighters from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Department responded to the fire, which impacted two floors of a single-family house on Wims Road.
Pete Piringer, the spokesperson for the fire and rescue department tweeted that five adults and six children are displaced, however no injuries were reported. The fire was put out by 1:40 p.m.
The Red Cross was requested to assist the family, Piringer tweeted.
