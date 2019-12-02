100 birds seized in Burtonsville, authorities suspect cockfighting

59-year-old Raymond Romig is charged with 22 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

BURTONSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Silver Spring man faces nearly two dozen counts of aggravated animal cruelty after 100 roosters and hens were taken from a property in Burtonsville.

The Animal Services Division says one of its officers noticed individually housed roosters and hens while on a “routine pet licensing call” back in November. The division says this is typical when housing cockfighting roosters and hens.

During a search of the properties days later, they found evidence of “conduct, training and implements of cockfighting” according to a statement from the division.

59-year-old Raymond Romig is charged with 22 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Over 100 birds were taken and are now being cared for by the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center.