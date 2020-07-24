$10 million makeover set in motion for Downtown Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — If you’ve been to the downtown area in Silver Spring, you may have noticed a change.

That’s because developers are rebranding the area. Vibrant colors and art murals are stretched across the area between Georgia and Ellsworth Drive. The new artwork is just the beginning of a $10 million makeover plan, which was approved by the Montgomery County Planning Board. The plan includes a new brand logo, a new plaza area, public art, green space and new residential properties.

Peterson Companies Regional Director, Laurie Yankowski said, “It’s about 20 years old, at this point, so everything was new and exciting, then. So now, it’s time for a makeover, and the plans are really exciting.”

In those 20 years, Downtown Silver Spring was transformed from just a few shops to major retail stores. It’s also one of the areas where the Purple Line is set to pass through.

