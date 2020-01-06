1 suspect in custody after I-495 police pursuit

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — One teenage suspect is in custody following a police pursuit on I-495 that started in Bethesda, MarylandMonday afternoon.

A resident of Bradley Rd in Bethesda called the Montgomery County Police Department to report a possible burglary. The pursuit began when the suspect(s) did not yield to police attempting to pull the car over, according to public information officer Rick Goodale. The pursuit ended on New Hampshire Ave in Silver Spring.

Police are searching for two additional suspects. The vehicle they used in the chase was allegedly stolen from DC, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said the suspected burglary started in Silver Spring. It started in Bethesd and ended in Silver Spring.

