NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Fire and Rescue responded to a water rescue at the Cold Stream Beach in Lake Linganore.

Authorities tweeted Thursday that one person was found and is being taken to a local hospital. The incident was reported at 1:39 p.m., according to the tweet.

1:39pm | Water Rescue | IAO Nightingale Ct and Cold Stream Beach, New Market | Dive Team in the water | 1 subject located | CPR in progress | transporting to local hospital pic.twitter.com/ZN7L6ZbZAp — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) July 23, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.