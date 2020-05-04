$1.8 billion requested for Montgomery County Public Schools over 6 years

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Local leaders met virtually to discuss changes to the Montgomery County Public Schools FY 2021-2026 Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) and budget.

MCPS is Maryland’s largest school district with over 165,000 Pre-K through 12th grade students. The school system grew by over 2,500 students this year.

COVID-19 impacted initial plans leaders made months ago, and now they say they may need to consider adding even more space to school buildings to allow for greater social distancing. The Montgomery County Board of Education requested over 1.8 billion dollars to fund projects for the next six years.

“Our fiscal climate has been significantly impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We still believe that our CIP request is a responsible six-year spending plan that aims to provide our students with the educational spaces they need to learn,” said Shebra Evans, chair of the board.

A full look at MCPS’ 324-page book for the FY21 budget and FY 2021-2026 CIP can be found here.

Leaders are also considering potential construction and project delays due to COVID-19 when making plans for the budget.