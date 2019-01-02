"New Year, New Me" a brand new gym opens during a time when many make fitness goals Video

ROCKVILLE, Md. - At the very beginning of the New Year people tend to make New Year’s resolutions. One of the most common being to better health and fitness.

Onelife Fitness opens its doors at a brand new location in Rockville.

"So I just thought it was a good time to get in the gym," said Malini Runnells, Onelife Fitness member.

Runnells isn't the only one who feels the need to start the year off working out, it's a trend as gyms are packed the first week of January.

"People are looking to make that change it’s literally January first," said Elizabeth Berens, Onelife Fitness director.

"You’ll see the benefits from strength training faster than you’ll see the benefits from cardio," said Berens.

"Just thinking about overall health, not just the physical but also the emotional and physical,” said Runnells.

In a few weeks, Onelife Fitness will open a new location in Hagerstown.