$150M headquarters for Montgomery County to open in 2020 Video

WHEATON, Md. - More than 900 Montgomery County employees will be moving to an upgraded office space in 2020.

That space will be the new $150 million county headquarters facility that is currently under construction in downtown Wheaton .

The employees that will fill the new building are currently spread out in older officers across the county.

The facility will be a 14-story class a building located on Reedie Drive.

The facility and surrounding area will also include 11,000 square feet of retail space and social public area.