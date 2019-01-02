I-270

$150M headquarters for Montgomery County to open in 2020

New county HQ to open in 2020

WHEATON, Md. - More than 900 Montgomery County employees will be moving to an upgraded office space in 2020.

That space will be the new $150 million county headquarters facility that is currently under construction in downtown Wheaton.

The employees that will fill the new building are currently spread out in older officers across the county.

The facility will be a 14-story class a building located on Reedie Drive.

The facility and surrounding area will also include 11,000 square feet of retail space and social public area.

