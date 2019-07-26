New cooking class schools foodies on business side of culinary field

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A new kind of cooking class is teaching aspiring culinary entrepreneurs about the business-end of the food world.

School of Food was created four years ago in Baltimore and has since traveled to D.C. and has now landed in Frederick.

The course is recruiting a new class of foodies looking for training in how to start or expand their business.

The course dives into recipe costing, food safety production regulations, and small business accounting.

“That’s what’s really important about school of food is that we go into that really nitty-gritty of what it means to be in the food industry and not just how to run a business at-large,” explained Kim Bryden with School of Food.

The year-long course will begin in September and meet at the ROOT building in downtown Frederick.

For more information visit Schooloffood.org