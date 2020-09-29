Hundreds sign petition to save Downtown Silver Spring fountain

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — As Downtown Silver Spring will see some major changes in the near future, some residents aren’t too happy with part of the plan to get rid of a water fountain.

A petition has been started to save the plaza’s fountain, which sits in the middle of a cluster of shops, restaurants and bars. Developers plan to remove the road on Ellsworth Drive to replace it with synthetic turf. The American Civil Liberties Union Maryland Chapter has nearly 600 people who are against the major change. The mosaic fountain has been in the area for over 15 years, bringing families and children to lounge, eat and play in the fountain. It’s also an art piece which displays a different theme every year. The ACLU group believes the changes will cause gentrification. Co-Chair of ACLU of Maryland, Montgomery County Chapter, Mike Mage said, “What the developers may be aiming for is to attract a more upscale clientele to Ellsworth Drive.”

ACLU members are hoping to get a resolution made from county officials to keep the fountain. Downtown Silver Spring developers will begin their $10 million makeover next year.

https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/save-silver-spring-fountain-plaza