Hundreds run for doughnuts and a cause

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hundreds of doughnut lovers and runners alike gathered in front of Krumpe’s Donuts in Hagerstown for the 9th annual Donut Alley Rally.

But the event is not all about doughnuts according to Fred Krumpe, one of the owners and operators of Krumpe’s Donuts. Proceeds from the 5K supports various Wounded Warriors programs.

“This year should take us over $100,000 that we’ve raised in the nine years that we’ve given away to various groups,” said Krumpe.

Groups like the Mason-Dixon Warrior Adventures (M-DWA) Program which focuses on the rehabilitation of active duty military and veterans.

"We just try to get them out of the hospital for a day. Give them some normalcy," said Ken Shreve of the M-DWA. "Get them out of that routine of their daily therapy, and they can come up. They can be outside. They can do something they love — have a picnic, have some camaraderie and brotherhood."

As for why Krumpe’s Donuts decided to support Wounded Warriors Wrograms with this 5K, Fred Krumpe said it just felt right.

“It’s not whether you support us being there. We are there, and they need some extra help sometimes. So it just felt right.”