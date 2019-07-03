Humane Society of Washington County shares pet safety tips during July 4th

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Fourth of July is filled with celebration and fireworks, but the Humane Society of Washington County (HSWC) wants to remind pet owners to practice pet safety to keep it a happy holiday for your furry friends.

Officials say many pets are frightened by loud noises and unfamiliar sounds.

“Many shelters see an increase in lost pets over the holiday.” Crystal Mowery, Interim Co-Executive Director and Field Services Director.

Some ways to keep your pet safe this holiday is to leave your furry friends at home as well as keeping them indoors during the fireworks. They say you can also turn on the television as well as pick a safe and comfortable spot for your pet.

Communications and Digital Fundraising Manager at the Humane Society of Washington County, Noel Fridgen, offers these tips.

“They may not always even show it, but if your dog is also excessively yawning or panting a lot, that is a sign of stress,” she said.

Fridgen also says if your animal is going to be outside, to keep them on a leash and it’s not a bad idea to have your pets microchipped.

Below is a list from the (HSWC) and the ASPCA to help reduce your pet’s anxiety and stress during this July 4th holiday.

• Bring pets who are usually outside indoors.

• Check where and when firework displays are being held in your area. Also ask your neighbors to let you know if they are planning anything.

• Walk your dog before dusk. It may be some time before it’s safe to venture outside again for your dog to relieve himself.

• Keep a collar and ID tag on your pet and make sure he or she is microchipped in case of accidental escape.

• If your dog must be outside, tie him or her up while fireworks are being set off