Huggins Completes Roster with Addition of Bridges

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced that Jalen Bridges has enrolled at WVU for the fall semester and has joined the Mountaineer basketball roster.

Bridges, a 6-foot-7, 180-pound forward from Fairmont, West Virginia, won the 2019 Bill Evans Award, given annually to the state player of the year in West Virginia. He also helped lead Fairmont Senior to four consecutive state championship game appearances, winning two.

“Obviously, we are very excited about Jalen joining the Mountaineer basketball program,” Huggins said. “It’s great to have West Virginians who take such pride in representing our great state.”

As a senior, he averaged 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.9 steals per game, while shooting 62.1 percent from the field and 50.6 percent from 3-point range. In the 2019 West Virginia state tournament, he averaged 16.5 points per game for the Polar Bears.

Bridges was named captain of the Class AA Boys All-State Basketball First Team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Bridges also was named to the Class AA All-State Boys Basketball First Team as a junior and earned honorable mention honors as a sophomore.

In the rankings, Bridges is a four-star recruit by numerous scouting services: No. 18 small forward and No. 67 nationally by 247sports.com, No. 72 in ESPN’s Top 100 and No. 22 small forward and No. 93 nationally by Rivals.

“Jalen brings great size to our perimeter game with a very accomplished skill level,” Huggins added. “He will certainly join our other perimeter guys in their ability to stretch the defenses.”