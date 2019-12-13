Huggins believes WVU lacked focus vs. St. John’s, but “they’ve been really good in practice” since

West Virginia took their first loss of the season to St. John’s at Madison Square Garden on Saturday in a game which saw them lose 22 turnovers and make just 41.7 percent of their free throws.

For a Bob Huggins-coached team, those stats look alarming. While West Virginia hasn’t exactly been the pinnacle of free throw shooting in recent years, the Mountaineers are typically known for forcing their opponents to put up those turnover numbers — not themselves.

“For whatever reason, I don’t think our focus was there,” Huggins said.

On the other hand, the Red Storm had plenty to play for. At that point, they were 7-2 and were playing their first game at the Garden this season — a place in which Huggins says St. John’s would like to return regularly to play.

“They really did play hard, they ran down some balls from behind,” he added, “but there wasn’t anybody on us when we dribbled it off our foot three or four times.”

On top of his 12 points and 18 rebounds, Derek Culver contributed 5 of his team’s 22 turnovers.

“Coach is always stressing ball protection, you know, taking care of the ball, ball security,” Culver said. “We were just throwing the ball all around. I don’t know if it was because we were caught up in the moment of where we were playing, but we’re not trying to make any excuses because at the end of the day we did what we did…but we learned a lot of things during that loss.”

Based on what they did learn, Culver says he is confident in the direction the team will go.

Even if they did hold on to the ball for a possession, they still struggled to score. On top of the aforementioned free throw percentage, the Mountaineers sunk just 40.3 percent of their shots from the field, including 13 shots underneath the basket.

“You miss shots sometimes, and that’s understandable. But I don’t know about missing that many of those,” Huggins said.

A lack of focus doesn’t necessarily mean a lack of heart, though. Huggins says that his team was hurt after the loss, and their mindset since corroborates this.

“They’ve been really good in practice….They want to be good, and they want to represent this university in the form and fashion that they ought to be represented,” he said.