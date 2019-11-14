Huggins adds JUCO guard to 2020 class

West Virginia hoops has added a guard to their 2020 class in the early signing period after Kedrian Johnson signed his National Letter of Intent to play with the Mountaineers.

Johnson will come to Morgantown by way of Temple College in Temple Texas, where he led the NJCAA in steals (3.9) and was fifth in scoring (25.6 points per game). In a release from WVU, Huggins praised Temple’s program and Johnson’s offensive prowess.

“Kedrian comes from a great, up-tempo program that plays the full court style of Press Virginia,” Huggins said. “Temple College has led all junior college in scoring for the past six or seven years. He’s an outstanding long-range shooter who is extremely athletic when attacking the basket. Kedrian is a high percentage shooter from deep and from the free throw line.”

Johnson has shown off his strong shooting skill so far this season, averaging 21.3 points per game on 63.2 percent shooting. He has also been excellent from the charity stripe, knocking down 91.7 percent of his free throws in three games this year.

At Temple College, Johnson competed against current Mountaineer Taz Sherman’s Collin College. That contest was a 99-91 victory for Temple, while Sherman led all scorers with 35 points in the loss. Johnson led Temple’s scoring efforts with 25 points.

Our second letter of intent has arrived. Welcome Kedrian Johnson!https://t.co/hKA4BGmwXJ pic.twitter.com/nFKnKYwLkG — WVU Basketball (@WVUhoops) November 14, 2019

Johnson is the second signing for Huggins and the Mountaineers in the early signing period, which ends on Nov. 20.