HSWC needing public’s assistance for Kitten Season

"We know this isn't the biggest concern, but kittens will keep coming."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Amidst our COVID-19 crisis, kitten season is quickly approaching and the Humane Society of Washington County is asking for the public’s help.

The 4th Annual Kitten Shower has been moved to online due to social distancing, but through the end of April, the public is able to make online donations for needed assistance.

Cats reproduce more rapidly during kitten season so extra food, bedding, and general supplies are needed. According to staff, it is not uncommon for the HSWC’s number of kittens to quadruple during this season.

“With COVID-19 going on right now, we are worried that we won’t get the items that we need just because we know it’s not at the front of people’s minds, but the kittens don’t stop coming just because of what’s going on around the world,” said PIO Noel Fridgen. “We still have to take care of them and make sure their needs are met, so we just hope that people are willing to donate and help us out.”

Members of the HSWC Foster Care program will launch the donation drive with a virtual Kitten Shower kick-off party on Saturday, March 21 from 12 to 4 p.m.