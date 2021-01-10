How to talk to children about the Capitol riots

(WDVM) — The impact of United States Capitol riots may be greater on children and teenagers, so how can parents facilitate a conversation with their child about the riots?

Kristen Denzer, Founder of Spanish immersion school, Tierra Encantada, spoke with WDVM about the importance of checking in with your child about the event. She said that for younger children, the images or what they have heard from others can create fear and anxiety. Denzer urges parents to discuss those emotions with their children. “Always check in with your child, regardless of the age,” said Denzer.

She also said that since older children and teenagers understand more about the government, parents should use the conversation to discuss important life lessons. “With older children, it’s a bit easier because they understand a lot more. There’s a lot of life lessons you can use with the older kids, showing that even when you don’t agree with things, it doesn’t make certain things okay,” she said.

Denzer also said it is important to discuss what information your child has seen on social media, and how that has impacted their view on the events.