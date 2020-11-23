How to protect your packages from porch pirates this holiday season

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — With the pandemic still ongoing, people will be ordering packages to their homes more than ever this year — which gives porch pirates ample opportunity to swipe your parcels.

Lori Torres, CEO at Parcel Pending spoke with WDVM about porch pirate prevention tips for 2020.

She says that package theft is on the rise since the pandemic began — from March to July, one in five Americans have had a package stolen.

Torres says online shopping is going to be at an all-time high, and she says that there are some alternatives to help you shop safely this year.

“When you order items, make sure you’re going to be home. You’d be shocked how many people order things and then they go off and aren’t going to be around for a day or two,” said Lori Torres, CEO of Parcel Pending.

Torres says that secure delivery spots are also a good alternative.

“You can have your package delivered to a UPS store or a hub,” she said.

For those who want to take a contactless approach, Torres recommends buying online, but not getting delivery.

“Online and pick up in-store is a great solution because you can buy online and then you can go curbside and pick up, oftentimes it’s a touch-free experience,” she said.

Torres says that online retail is expected to grow by 18.5% this year.